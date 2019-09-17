If you missed your chance to see Madonna’s Miami residency, here’s your shot

Madonna’s reign is going to last a little bit longer in Miami.

Two more dates have been added to the pop icon’s Madame X tour, which has eschewed stadiums and arena for more intimate venues.

The original dates, which sold out fast, are Dec. 14, 15, 17, 18 and 19 at The Fillmore Miami Beach, which seats about 2,600.

The tour began Sept. 12 at the BAM Howard Gillman Opera House in New York with 12 dates. Other cities on the tour include Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Lisbon, London and Paris.

The new dates for Miami Beach are Dec. 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at madonna.livenation.com.

But special fans get privileges. Lifetime Legacy members of ICON, Madonna’s official fan club, are eligible for presale for the new dates from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Details at www.madonna.com/tour

Citi card, a tour sponsor, is offering card members early access for the shows from noon Wednesday, Sept. 18 through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Visit www.citientertainment.com for more details.