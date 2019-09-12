The Citadel is opening a marketplace that is all about ‘sustainability’

Pivot Mkt in The Citadel. Juan Rodriguez

We’re old enough to remember when the “it” thing was “locally sourced.” Alas, things move fast these days and now the big thing is “sustainability. And rightfully so.

Bringing it to the masses is The Citadel, the Little River dining, shopping and entertainment spot, which, on Sunday, Sept. 28, will debut Pivot Mkt, its spanking new marketplace solely housing sustainable brands from all over the U.S.

This isn’t your great granny’s swap shop. Pivot Mkt will open with 30 micro shops from fashion, beauty, home and decor brands all “with a deep commitment to sustainability, transparency and social change,” says a rep.

“Pivot Mkt is an all-inclusive retail space for brands and consumers with values anchored in sustainability, transparency and fair trade,” said Alvaro De Jesus, project lead behind Pivot Mkt and co-founder of Nomad Tribe, one of the brands showcased in the market. “Pivot Mkt offers a unique experience for brands and shoppers alike, with goods and services that are truly beneficial to society, and the stories behind them at the forefront.”

The 7,200 square-foot space will also have a Sustainable Beauty Bar where you can gussy up with plant-based, non-toxic body care products. A learning center dedicated to educating shoppers on sustainability practices is also on site and will offer workshops, art installations, live presentations and a recycling center for brands and consumers to do the green thing.

In celebration of its grand opening, Pivot Mkt will host “live sustainable fashion models,” which sounds like something out of Westworld, but ok, and a clothing swap and sustainable fashion art expo by Miami Dade Fashion Institute grad Rachel Theodoro.

“The Citadel is a catalyst for collaboration and a space for creative makers and leaders,” says Nick Hamann of Urban Atlantic Group which owns The Citadel. “From the beginning, it has been our vision to build a long-term and sustainable creative ecosystem in one of this city’s oldest neighborhoods, and Pivot Mkt continues to push our vision forward.”

Details: Pivot Mkt at The Citadel, 8300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; https://www.pivotmkt.com

Open Mon-Thurs noon-8 p.m., Fri-Sun noon-9 p.m.