He hates Trump, but loves Broadway musicals: Randy Rainbow is coming to Miami.

Randy Rainbow

He hates Donald Trump more than the average person.

He hates the real estate mogul turned president so much he’s made a career out of it.

We are of course talking about comedian Randy Rainbow.

The singer became e-famous after his 2016 video, “Braggadocious,” making fun of the word Trump used in his first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton.

His hysterical send-up was set to the Mary Poppins classic, “‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” with actual footage of the event.

“Um, are you really gonna vote for this guy? Are you really going to vote this guy?” Rainbow snarkily sings.

For fans of all things political: Rainbow has also done parodies of Melania Trump, Roger Stone, and Betsy DeVos, aka Cruella.

Currently touring the U.S., the YouTube star hits The Fillmore Miami Beach Oct. 18.

Expect a seething musical tribute to No. 45 and friends, and maybe some jabs about South Florida (Rainbow’s a native).

Tickets at www.randyrainbow.com from $39.50.