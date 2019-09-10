Can Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy fill two Florida stadiums? Ticket sales will tell

The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy plays two stadium dates in Florida in August 2020. First, at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. Next, Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field. LiveNation

Ballsiest band or American Idiots?

Ticket sales will tell the story of whether Green Day’s ambitious plans to mount a 20-date North American stadium tour — in the heat of summer — pays off or not.

Not to mention, hurricane season. (Tell us how that went, Rolling Stones).

There are two Florida dates on the pop/punk band’s Hella Mega Tour: Aug. 5, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Aug. 6, 2020, at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

To boost the appeal, Green Day’s teaming with fellow rockers Weezer and Fall Out Boy on this Hella Mega endeavor.

Green Day, whose conceptual album “American Idiot” in 2004 turned into a Broadway and touring hit musical, is putting out its 13th studio album, “Father of All...” on Feb. 7, 2020.

The title track single was released Tuesday. “Father of All...” is the follow-up to “Revolution Radio,” which came out in 2016.

Weezer also will be touring behind a new album, its 14th, called “Van Weezer.” The title is a nod to hard rock band Van Halen since the music is going to touch on the band’s love of ‘70s hard rock acts like Kiss, Black Sabbath and Van Halen and ‘80s metal acts Metallica and Slayer.

The first single, “The End of the Game,” is out and follows the prolific band’s 2019 releases, “Weezer (The Black Album)“ and “Weezer (The Teal Album),” which found the Los Angeles band covering Toto, TLC and Tears for Fears.

Fall Out Boy is going the compilation route with the November release of “Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die-Volume Two” and a new single, “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)“ featuring Wyclef Jean.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, through Ticketmaster. American Express members can get pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 — but presales don’t necessarily get you better seats.

The Hella Mega Tour opens in Europe in Paris on June 13 and its North American leg opens July 17 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

The tour closes Aug. 29 at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.