Wendy Williams just celebrated her divorce from Kevin Hunter in — where else? — Miami

Welp, you’d never know she was going through the worst heartache, EVAH.

A few weeks after filing for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Wendy Williams stepped out in Miami over the Labor Day weekend, looking healthy and happy.

Good company may have help lift her mood.

Williams was accompanied by a few pals including “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes and Tamar Braxton, from “Braxton Family Values”

Leakes posted a picture on Instagram of her and the talk show host at a restaurant (nightlife watchers thought it looked like Hakkasan at the Fontainebleau).

“Our girls weekend is slowly coming to end,” read the caption.

By Thursday, Williams was back home in New York City, sitting at “The View” table, and fielding questions about her divorce from Kevin Hunter, with whom she has a 19 year old son, Kevin Jr.

Yes, Wendy filed, but not necessarily over her her ex stepping out, but for what the extramarital affair caused: That would be a PREGNANCY.

“Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic,” the 55-year-old talk show host told the panel. “I’m not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered!”

Cute joke, Wendy. Though “View” personality Joy Behar called out Williams on it, asking if she would not need to actually change diapers since she was not the mother.

That crack was wrong on so many levels. But we digress. Wendy recovered in her inimitable way, and shut Behar up, not an easy task for mortals.

One big takeaway from the much watched televised discussion meets therapy session: It seems as if Williams and her ex are coparenting well, not necessarily the easiest feat in a contentious split.

At least the longtime couple is putting up a good front. Williams got in a dig that she saves bashing Hunter for when she gets back to her bachelorette pad.

“Kevin’s not a bad man.You just can’t throw away 25 years and then start talking about, recklessly about the other person. Otherwise, what does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me.”

Sounds like this woman got some therapy! Or maybe she is just being super adult?

Either way, mad respect, Wendy.

“It’s now time for me to move on with my life,” said the former radio personality.

You’re welcome back to Miami anytime, darling.

We at Miami.com will show you some sights personally. Though we have a great nightlife, and hear there are some eligible men around, we can’t necessarily guarantee they will be totally faithful.

It’s, um, Miami.