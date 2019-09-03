‘It’s pretty gnarly’: Bethenny Frankel in Florida to help Hurricane Dorian victims

While Hurricane Dorian still continues to torment the Bahamas and Florida watches anxiously, Bethenny Frankel is getting to work.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star is asking for collections to help with her B Strong charity, a “providing real-time emergency assistance to people in crisis.”

The 48-year-old single mom took to her Instagram stories on Labor Day to let everyone know she was headed to both Florida and the Bahamas.

“I’ll keep you posted on what’s going on but it’s pretty gnarly,” Frankel said in a video en route to fly to Miami, where she has a facility.

Frankel advised her fans on ways they can help.

“Please go to the B Strong link and donate,” Frankel asked her followers. “Relief goes to the warehouse, cash goes into people’s hands.”

Among the stuff needed: first aid, chain saws, feminine hygiene, diapers, canned goods, generators, and of course, water.

Although she has not been able to land in the Bahamas yet, Frankel later Tweeted that the situation was the “worst impact my team has seen” and that her “heart is broken.”

When the reality star, as a matter of course, got thrown shade about her philanthropic efforts, she was forced to respond to trolls.

I’m going to need those of you who are critical and immature to go to a playground & get your aggressions out. I’m tweeting to those of you who are constructive & helpful. Not en route to Florida for a manicure or a mojito. People are actually dying while you make cute jokes. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 2, 2019

“I’m going to need those of you who are critical and immature to go to a playground & get your aggressions out,” Frankel posted. “I’m tweeting to those of you who are constructive & helpful. Not en route to Florida for a manicure or a mojito. People are actually dying while you make cute jokes.”

The Skinny Girl founder started her relief organization in 2017 after Hurricane Maria, sending planes loaded with supplies to ravaged Puerto Rico.

Besides donating supplies, she is also asking people to buy pieces from her B Strong clothing line. Black T shirts with the hashtag #ThisisaCrisis are priced from $24.97, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the cause.