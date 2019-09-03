It was a place for yoga, Deepak Chopra and meditation. Now this little church on the bay is no more.

It’s been a gathering space for more than 60 years for Edgewater residents looking for some semblance of peace, solace and comfort amid the downtown Miami madness.

Now Unity on the Bay is no more. At least in that location.

The demolition crews have moved in and all but razed the little church that has hosted celebrity speaking engagements, as well as yoga, cooking and meditation classes.

God’s plan? No. You can thank the city’s real estate boom.

Earlier this year, the waterside property on North Bayshore Drive and 21st street was sold to a developer for $30 million. The property had been on the market since 2015.

According to The Real Deal, the Dallas, Texas, based Mill Creek Residential closed on the two-acre site and is planning to build Modera Biscayne Bay, a $120 million, 28 story mixed-use building. The tower is set to include retail space, dog park, pet spa, business center and theater.

On its website, the non-denominational church says the original agreement that included a nine-month lease that would allow them to remain in the present facility until September was changed.

But the terms of the deal were renegotiated, and in exchange for leaving early, Unity was able to secure “significant concessions, including a higher purchase price and funds that will cover our rental expenses for temporary space for at least one year,” it says.

The temporary location is Temple Israel, a few blocks away. It has yet to find a permanent home.

“We understand that this is a huge transition,” the website says. “We are in this together. We remind you that there is Spiritual Support available and 24-hour prayer support by calling 1-800-NOW-PRAY.”

Or if you’re free Wednesday, Sept. 4, Unity will be holding a Reiki Healing Circle from 8 to 9 p.m.

“Reiki is a very old Japanese technique that trained practitioners use to spiritually guided life energy,” reads the class description. “It has been proven to treat anxiety, stress, worry, and other physical ailments. These are safe circles where you get to experience the power of Reiki. We hope you can take the time to treat yourself.”

Details: Unity on the Bay at Temple Israel, 137 NE 19th St., Miami; 305-573-9191. For a full calendar of events, go to www.unityonthebay.org/calendar