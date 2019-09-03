Pitbull puts the ‘safety of his family’ in Miami first and reschedules L.A. concert

Pitbull

Hurricane Dorian messed with some Pitbull fans over the weekend, almost 3000 miles away.

The rapper was forced to cancel his appearance scheduled at the L.A. County Fair on Sunday night because he stayed home to ride out the storm with the fam.

“According to Pitbull’s management, the artist cannot safely depart from Miami,” read a statement on the fair’s website. “Pitbull, a resident of Miami, has chosen to stay and tend to the safety of his family.”

While the singer likely could have safely departed — as of Sunday, all three local airports were open and he definitely has access to a private jet — returning may have been an issue had Dorian made a direct hit.

Due to Hurricane Dorian’s fast changing weather conditions approaching South Florida and the Eastern Seaboard tonight’s concert @lacountyfair has been postponed until September 12. We’re sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date. pic.twitter.com/AFXF8YIbG1 — Pitbull (@pitbull) September 1, 2019

Pitbull’s concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m., in case you’re headed out west.

The fair says it “has something for everyone including farm animals, wine tasting, food-on-a-stick, carnival rides, great shopping and spectacular attractions celebrating pop culture.”

Here’s to hoping nothing else forms out there in the Atlantic by then.

Pitbull Tweeted his apology about the change of plans and said he was “excited” to take the stage on the reschedule date. Fans were supportive and sent him well wishes.

“Safety first” was the general theme of the comments under his post.

‘Heartbroken. Been looking forward to this day. But stay safe. Dale.”

“I hope it passes and all are safe and well.”

“I will be praying for you and all the other folks in Florida.”

The exact path of Dorian, now a Category 3 hurricane, was uncertain as of Tuesday morning, but forecasters now predict that the Sunshine State is out of the so- called cone of concern altogether.