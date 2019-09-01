Mick Jagger in Miami: We were ‘stuck in front of The Weather Channel’ watching Dorian

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones perform at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, August 30, 2019 adiaz@miamiherald.com

We likely won’t see them again for a while, if ever again, but wowza, what a sendoff.

The Rolling Stones took over Hard Rock Stadium Friday night, a rescheduled stop due to Hurricane Dorian.

This was the second time the show, the final night of the North American leg of the No Filter Tour, was rescheduled, due to lead singer Mick Jagger’s health issues last spring.

About those.

At 76, the rocker looked as healthy as a horse, opening the show fittingly with “Jumping Jack Flash,” jumping all about the stage like a guy half his age. Actually, most guys half his age would be lucky to have his energy.

Looking uncannily fit, the music legend, who underwent heart valve surgery in April, spoke to the enthusiastic crowd.

“We finally put it together,” he said, to cheers, then apologized if the band “screwed up your weekend plans and whatever. Thank you for your understanding.”

Jagger then thanked the crew that scrambled together to set up the stage “in record time.”

At the hour mark, Jagger took a break, taking a sip from a cup, and introduced the band.

Jagger then apologized again for the concert’s late start, while managing to get in a few digs about President Donald Trump.

“We must have got stuck in some of that Mar-a-Lago traffic,” he joked.

Then, the elephant in the room: the weather.

“We’ve had such a great time in Miami,” he said sarcastically. “We’ve been stuck in front of The Weather Channel, most of the time.”

Then more shade:

“I managed to go out for a nature walk and saw loads of giant iguanas and I saw a huge python,” and then referencing Trump’s speech, added, “And I say, ‘Send them back!’”