Publix put out a giant Hurricane Dorian cookie — and some people weren’t happy

A Publix bakery in Florida sold cookies with Hurricane Dorian decorations.

It’s all a matter of how you look at it.

Some people thought Publix’s giant chocolate cookie cake that the supermarket chain put out in a few bakeries in advance of Hurricane Dorian was cute.

Others, not so much.

This week pictures have been popping of the enormous colorful treat decorated with the storm’s eye and the crazy cone of uncertainty headed to a fondant Florida.

Comments were, um, mixed.

Many social media users wrote in that it was adorable, and couldn’t wait to try one. Others slammed it as insensitive to hurricane victims.

On Wednesday, Local 10 posted a picture of “the storm snack,” and received some backlash.

“I need gas, not cakes,” complained one of the $10.99 snack.

Floridian Jessica Sullivan also posted a picture of the cookie, which she bought at a Publix in Jacksonville, and told CNN she received major hate.

“This is horrible to make light of hurricane!!” wrote one of Sullivan’s FB friends.

“I just thought it was funny,” the Florida woman told the media outlet. “I mean, yeah, these storms are serious, but if you can’t find some humor in a crappy situation you will go nuts.”

Publix was forced to respond to the complaints on Thursday.

“Hi thank you for your feedback on the cakes,” Tweeted a customer service representative. “It is never our goal to offend anyone with the products we offer and I apologize that we let you down. Individual locations did make some of the hurricane cakes you’ve seen and I will personally share your feedback on this cake design.”

It’s unclear what if any South Florida stores carried the controversial cake.