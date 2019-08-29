Gabrielle Union is a DWade superfan. The dress she wore last night proves it.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Now, that’s what you call devoted.

Gabrielle Union wears her heart on her sleeve, and she also wears her husband’s face on her body.

No joke: The “Being Mary Jane” star stepped out on the red carpet event for “America’s Got Talent” in L.A. Wednesday night in a strapless dress that had duplicate pictures of Dwayne Wade all over it. The retired Miami Heat star was there, too, looking chill in a T-shirt, as was Baby Kaavia, adorable as always.

The images on the floor length number weren’t of Wade today, but of him as a smiling young man still in school, before he made it big time in the NBA.

“I’m literally wearing my husband,” the 46 year old actress told Entertainment Tonight backstage. “My young husband. He’s so cute, right?”

So will Wade ever “wear” her?

“I believe, as per our prenup, he actually has to,” Union joked. “Once a year you have to drape yourself in the other persons’ face. If you don’t, the kicker doesn’t come in. We’re super committed.”

People reports the black and white couture floor length gown is by The RXCH and was designed by a throwback pic of the Miami Heat legend.

Union posted a family red carpet pic on Instagram and her commenters were loving her fashion choices.

“The dress of DWade. I’m weak, sis.”

“Rep yo husband! I love it!”

“LMFAO this dress!”