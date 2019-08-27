South Florida Instagram model hit Future with a paternity suit. She says he ghosted her

Future has some explaining to do.

The “Low Life” rapper is being accused of ghosting a South Florida woman after she says she had his baby, TMZ first reported.

According to Broward County court documents, model Eliza Seraphin filed a paternity suit earlier this month against the singer, born Nayvadius Demun Wilburn.

The petitioner seeks retroactive child support as well as a parenting plan and “other related relief” for the child they conceived during an alleged rendezvous. Documents say the baby girl was born April 19.

On May 1, the so called Haitian Princess told her 320K Instagram followers of her many challenges while posing with the infant from a hospital bed.

“This pregnancy was absolutely the toughest, most humbling, yet beautiful experience of my life. I went through hell and back,” read the caption. “Health complications seemingly from day one. Lost friends, money, opportunities, and even some of the little bit of sanity I thought I had . However, this journey taught me to be more understanding, observant, forgiving, and most importantly PATIENT.”

This week, soon after the influencer caught shade from Future’s fans about the filing, she posted her reasoning in a since deleted post.

“He made promises,” wrote Seraphin, who applied for indigent status Aug. 12. “Then disappeared again ....Stop making excuses and justifying a grown man abandoning an innocent child!”

Future, who already has six children by six different mothers (including singer Ciara), denies that he is the father.

A judge may say differently.