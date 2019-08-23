News
These sports stars went to Ball & Chain in flip flops, and we are appalled
Old rich dudes drinking mojitos and attempting to salsa dance is no strange sight for Miami.
But when those old rich dudes are NFL legends in Little Havana hot spot Ball & Chain in the middle of a Thursday afternoon, you’d definitely do a double take.
That’s exactly what some folks did when they saw former Giants player turned TV host Michael Strahan, ex-Miami Dolphins/Miami Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson, ex-Oakland/LA Raiders player Howie Long and Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw hopping around on a conga line with Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
The group was shooting a promo for FOX Sports and Superbowl 2019.
Judging by the pictures, the ballers had a blast and proved that they could cut it up off the field, even if the rhythm was a bit, er, off. They didn’t get the memo, however, that flip flops are not proper dancewear. Ball & Chain isn’t some beachside tiki hut. It’s on Calle Ocho. Have you seen how the women dress in that club? They certainly don’t wear flip flops (until their feet are about to fall off).
Ball & Chain wasn’t their only stop. The gang hit up El Pub Restaurant for some cafecitos (because conga lines are exhausting) and then hit the water for a relaxing ride on Johnson’s Three Rings fishing boat.
Somehow we think a football game back in the day may have been less eventful. .
