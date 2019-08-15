Jeff Bezos just made the most extravagant entrance ever to this Miami hot spot.

Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge had a famous visitor on Wednesday evening: Jeff Bezos, who apparently made quite the entrance.

The Amazon founder arrived at the waterfront hot spot by way of not just one, but two 90-foot-long Leopard superyachts, parking on the 250-foot riverfront dock in style.

Insiders tell Miami.com the billionaire, who still reigns as the richest man in the world despite his costly divorce, enjoyed a private dinner for 17 guests in Seaspice’s grand dining room, indulging in the venue’s globally inspired seafood fare. Think sea scallops, short rib pappardelle and whole market fish. As for the grand poobah, he had a dozen grilled oysters to start and a yellowtail snapper for his entree.

Bezos’ ladyfriend Lauren Sanchez was not spotted, but her presence is highly likely. The couple, who split from their respective spouses after a highly publicized affair, were just traveling in Europe with a gaggle of pals, including mega music producer David Geffen, reported Page Six.

Seaspice owner Carlos Miranda and Executive Chef Angel Leon were able to snap a pic with the “friendly” Miami-raised techpreneur, who reportedly left a very “generous” tip.

We would expect no less from 55-year-old 1982 Miami Palmetto Senior High alum who started his online bookstore, aka Amazon, out of his garage.

He deserves a nice vacation, right?