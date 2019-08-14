Iggy Pop sets his ‘James Bond’ video in Miami. Move over, Daniel Craig?

Iggy Pop in the shadows. The Miami-based rocker has a new single out called “James Bond” and its video was filmed on location at Sweat Records. Nasty Little Man PR

All this talk over who is to be the next James Bond and no one stopped to consider Miami’s own elder statesman punk rocker, Iggy Pop?

We don’t know if the 72-year-old, Michigan-born rocker has aspirations to play the British super spy. That character has been played on screen for 57 years by actors from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig.

But Pop can go shirtless with the best of them.

What we do know is Pop, born James Newell Osterberg Jr., has a new single out called “James Bond” and its video was shot at Miami’s Sweat Records.

In the video, set against a black background, Pop’s in closeup singing, repeatedly in a weathered baritone, “She wants to be your James Bond.”

As he sings, an atmospheric thumping bass played by Robin Sherman, Leron Thomas’ jazzy trumpet, and backing vocalist Faith Vern fill in the sparse soundscape.

Miami’s Sweat Records? Lost in the shadows. The focus is on Pop’s face, glimpses of Vern, and Thomas’ mid-song soloing.

“James Bond” doesn’t trade in brass or seduction the way a Bond tune like “Goldfinger” or “Nobody Does It Better” did.

The song is not supposed to be for a 007 movie.

But it is infectious in a nagging — or numbing — way.

Pop, who has lived in Miami since 1995, is enigmatic as he tries to explain what this mysterious “James Bond” is about.

“I don’t know what she’s up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she’s taking over. Well, why not? I’ll try anything once,” he said in a press release.

“I’ve never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith’s reading is so loaded, and Leron’s production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy.”

“James Bond” teases his new album, “Free,” which is due Sept. 6.