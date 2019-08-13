Khloe Kardashian’s fashion line comes in every size. Now she’s opening a store in Aventura

Khloe Kardashian (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ladies, Khloe Kardashian is here for you — and your curves.

The reality star, who chronicles weight-loss journeys on her show “Revenge Body,” is opening a Good American store at the Aventura Mall starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Founded in October 2016 by Kardashian and pal Emma Grede, the store is described as “the first fully inclusive fashion brand designed to proudly celebrate women of all shapes and sizes, from 00-24.”

While the brand began by just selling jeans, these days you’ll find separates with lots of stretch including leggings, activewear, tops and tees, and even maternity options from $50.

The single mother of baby Tru told People last year that she thinks shoppers will like how they feel in their clothes.

“We want women to know that just like our denim and bodysuits when you come to Good American for anything, you know you’ll have the best fit, period,” she told People. “What’s most different about activewear is the technical details, because it’s not only about looking best but it’s super important that the pieces perform as well.”

To celebrate being in Miami, Good American on opening day will offer a gift with purchase to all customers including branded hats, water bottles, scrunchies and totes, until supplies last.

Info: 19501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 1691, Aventura; 786-320-5404