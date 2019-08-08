Bella Thorne was just frolicking in Miami with her dog, which has the worst name ever

Actress Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip" held at the Zanuck Theater on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Bella Thorne’s back home, and she has company.

The Pembroke Pines native appeared at Books & Books in Coral Gables Tuesday night to sign copies of her book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” her wild-child memoir.

The following day the 21-year-old took advantage of our, um, balmy August weather and headed to the beach with her Australian Shepherd, which has the unfortunate name of Tampon.

Paparazzi caught Thorne and the pooch frolicking in the ocean and by the looks of her Instagram Story posted later, Tampon seems to have scratched up her perfectly sculpted abs.

Yep. So, back to the pet’s moniker.

Last April, when the “Scream Queens” star introduced her dog to her 20 million or so Instagram followers, many were quick to ask how the actress could have found inspiration from a feminine hygiene product.

After countless haters went on the attack, Thorne finally defended her choice.

“When did tampon become a bad thing?” the former Disney star responded. “When did someone buy a tampon and it didn’t come in handy?”

Um, no argument there?