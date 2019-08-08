‘Self entitled diva boy’: Tyrese Gibson reignited his feud with ‘Fast’ costar The Rock

Publicity stunt or is this feud for real? Again?

Tyrese Gibson is apparently still holding a grudge toward his “The Fast & the Furious” costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Gibson, who’s been with the action franchise since Day One back in 2001, has never reconciled the fact that the wrestler turned movie star came on board in 2017’s “Fate of the Furious.”

He even threatened not to sign on to No. 9, due out sometime next year, if the beloved part-time South Florida resident was involved.

And Gibson certainly did not give his blessing to the current spinoff, “Hobbs & Shaw,” and accused The Rock of making the #FastFamily all about him.

The 40-year-old California native couldn’t resist throwing shade over the fact that “Hobbs & Shaw” isn’t doing great at the box office. The flick, costarring Jason Statham, had the lowest box office opening since 2006’s “Tokyo Drift.” So far, it has raked in $60.8 million domestically and $120 million overseas. “The Fate of the Furious” ook in m’ doing $1.2 billion.

Earlier this week, Gibson posted yet another Insta rant, which has since been deleted, but screen-grabbed (naturally).

“I have to show my respects for one thing...He tried,” read Gibson’s post of Johnson, and captured by The Shade Room. “Folks called me a hater. Attacked me for speaking out. Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does.”

Commenters were a mixed bag. Many just enjoyed the popcorn flick.

“When did $180 million become a loser?” surmised one.

“It really was a good movie,” wrote another.

“I’d love a ‘Fast & Furious’ without Tyrese in it. Nobody wants to work with a self entitled diva boy.”

But other loyalists took Gibson’s side.

“Tyrese is right,” posted one diehard fan. “I don’t see how y’all don’t agree with him. The Rock was not an original character and all the original characters declined on doing a spinoff movie so he shouldn’t have done one either. Honestly I didn’t even know the movie was out they should have stopped when Paul [Walker] died.”