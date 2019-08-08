News
This ‘Deco Drive’ celebrity reporter is leaving for a new wrestling gig
Chris Van Vliet’s days are numbered at WSVN Ch. 7 and “Deco Drive.”
In a good way.
The entertainment reporter is ecstatic about his new chapter, going from the red carpet to the ring.
Van Vliet announced that he will be officially joining “All Elite Wrestling” as a backstage interviewer Oct. 2 on TNT. “
The longtime wrestling fan said this job is a “dream come true” in his post.
“Growing up, I idolized the larger-than-life characters in the ring, and I wanted nothing more than to be a professional wrestler,” wrote the 36-year-old, who attended wrestling school in Toronto but ultimately opted to get into broadcasting and get a communications degree in Ontario.
In 2014, the journalist moved to South Florida from Ohio, joining “Deco Drive,” tackling the celebrity beat.
Over the course of his often glamorous gig, Van Vliet met countless stars in Miami as well as all over the world.
Among his most recent plum assignments: Interviewing Tom Cruise in Paris for the “Mission Impossible: Fallout” premiere; taking the Venice-Simplon Orient Express from Venice to Paris like the characters from “Murder On The Orient Express;” and stopping by the Wellington, New Zealand, set of Robert Rodriguez’s sci fi movie “Alita.”
Despite all his adventures, probably the YouTube star’s biggest career highlight came in 2016 while interviewing Leslie Mann and Dakota Johnson during an L.A. press junket for “How To Be Single” in 2016.
The women openly flirted with the fitness fanatic.
“Are you single?” said Mann, who is married to director Judd Apatow. “You’re handsome.”
“Hot guy!” yelled Johnson. “Do you work out?”
The actresses then asked him to take off his shirt, but he only undid a few buttons.
“So we’re going to do the interview like this?” Van Vliet asked, blushing. “I feel really comfortable. This is the best interview ever!”
The video quickly went viral.
While he was single then, Van Vliet isn’t anymore. Sorry, he’s currently dating Indianapolis based TV reporter Alanna Martella.
