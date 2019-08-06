Miami Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay: I’ve heard ‘horror stories’ about TV weddings

Rachel Lindsay

Who needs all the fuss?

Not Rachel Lindsay.

The Season 13 Bachelorette tells People that when she and her pick from the ABC dating show get married, her fans aren’t going to see it on TV.

The wedding to Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo is set for later this month, and it will be a low key affair.

Lindsay originally wanted a big, televised production, she told People.

“I wanted a TV wedding. I 100 percent did,” the ESPN radio host admitted to the magazine. “Then, as we got to know each other in the real world and things became normalized, and then I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings, I am very thankful that we don’t have one and that we’re doing it on our own.”

Lindsay, a former lawyer, and Abasolo, who has a successful practice in Miami Lakes, can afford to do things right without the help of Chris Harrison and co.

“We don’t need TV. We don’t need to get paid,” she said “We’re doing this because this is what we want to do. I think it has more meaning.”

While the location of the destination wedding remains top secret, Lindsay told UsWeekly it will be in the “Caribbean area.”

Any more hints?

“It’s going to be at night. It’s going to be on a rooftop, so it’ll be laid back,” she told the media outlet recently. “I guess it’s just the vibe that I want.”