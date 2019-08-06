‘Before false and malicious rumors’ start, Geraldine Bazán announces split with boyfriend

Geraldine Bazán Foto de cortesía

It’s over.

Geraldine Bazán and Santiago Ramundo have split, the actors both announced on Instagram.

“We have nothing but gratitude and love for each other,” wrote the exes on identical posts along with a picture of them from happier days.

The breakup apparently happened a while back, around May. So that’s why they haven’t been pictured together in months.

“You know we are transparent with you,” read the caption to fans. “Therefore, before false and malicious rumors emerge, we want to tell you that we both decided, two and a half months ago, to take different paths. Like everything we share, this decision was also made with affection and respect.”

Bazán and Ramundo had a lot to deal with during the course of their roughly year long relationship. Namely her bitter divorce from fellow actor Gabriel Soto.

The parents of two daughters split in 2017 amid cheating allegations (on his part, naturally).

The Miami-based telenovela star separated from the actor-model after Soto allegedly had an affair with another telenovela babe, Marjorie de Sousa. Amid the cheating scandal, the Venezuelan actress had a baby; a DNA test later proved de Sousa’s (estranged) husband, La Placita owner Julian Gil, was the father.

As for Soto, he’s still going strong with Irina Baeva. Guess what she does for a living? You guessed right.

These soap opera stars’ off screen lives are almost as dramatic as their on screen ones.