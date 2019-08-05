‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner tries Miami retail therapy after dog’s death

Sophie Turner

When life gets you down, there’s always a dependable option: Jet off to Miami.

You’ll definitely forget your worries for at least a day or two of retail therapy, selfie taking and lounging in the sun.

That seems to have been the plan for Sophie Turner, who recently suffered the loss of her adorable dog Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai who was run over by a car in New York City last month.

The “Game of Thrones” star traveled to the Magic City with her newly minted sister in law Priyanka Chopra, along with their hubbies, The Daily Mail reports. Both women are married to the Jonas brothers, Joe and Nick, respectively.

Turner’s other dog — Waldo’s brother Porky — was along for the ride, as was another dog, a golden retriever puppy, added People.com.

The “J Sisters,” as they are known these days (there’s even an Instagram page devoted to these two), were busy.

They were caught by paparazzi shopping for beauty products at Sephora in the Design District, lounging poolside at an unknown hotel and carrying Diptyque shopping bags at Brickell City Centre.

The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour (along with the oldest sibling Kevin) kicks off in Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena Wednesday night.

