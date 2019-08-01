‘Miami always wins’: Bad Bunny just ended up in the hospital. Why?

Bad Bunny, shown at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles, headlines Rupp Arena in Sept. 22. Invision/AP

What’s wrong, Bad Bunny?

The reggaetonero posted a disturbing picture on Instagram Thursday of his arm with an IV, lying on what appears to be a hospital bed.

The caption in Spanish reads, “Miami siempre me gana,” which means simply “Miami always wins.”

Hmmm.

The photo, which received more than 1 million likes, caused some concern among his followers who sent him well wishes and advised him to rest.

But there were some jokes thrown in, too.

“Not everyone can handle MIA,” wrote one fan.

It’s unclear what the rapper (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was doing in the Magic City or where.

We do know BB has been involved in various protests against his now ousted governor Ricky Rosselló in his home island of Puerto Rico. He also paused his European tour to take part.

Maybe after Rosselló stepped down, he celebrated too much?