Move over, Starbucks. Shakira is in the coffee game now. Here’s how to get it.

Shakira

Shakira does other things beside making hip-shaking music, you know.

These days the pop star (who has a namesake perfume and line of Fisher Price toys) is entering the coffee market.

Shak is an investor in High Brew, headquartered in Austin, Texas, but has connections to the singer’s home country.

That was a big appeal for her, because a portion of the company’s sales goes to the DelosAndes Cooperative of coffee farms in Colombia. That’s where the beans are sourced as well.

The 42-year-old mother of two, who has been with soccer star Gerard Pique since meeting him on the set of the “Waka Waka” video in 2010, first learned of the brand last year. Cans of the stuff had been stocked in her dressing room while she was on tour last year, she told Forbes.

Could more investments for her be next?

“It’s an exciting time to be able to make investments in early stage, innovative companies who place a higher importance on consumer values than perhaps companies have in the past,” the part time Miami resident told the magazine. “High Brew was a company that exemplified this for me by using premium coffee beans from Colombia and putting quality first.”

The fact that the beverage is caffeinated doesn’t hurt. Shakira needs a boost as much as anybody, if not more.

“Every day seems busier than the last, whether I’m on tour, in the studio, or at home with my kids,” she said in a press release. “I am always trying new convenient foods and drinks that will give me energy and keep me focused but don’t sacrifice quality ingredients or taste.”

Cans cost around $3 at such stores as Staples, Whole Foods, Walgreens and The Vitamin Shoppe as well as a 12 count pack at Amazon for $12.95. Flavors include Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate Mocha.

For more stores and info go to highbrewcoffee.com