A partial lineup for the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina was just announced, and it’s hot

The 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at AmericanAirlines Arena is months away, but the lineup is looking fierce.

The sixth annual mega-concert on Nov. 2 at AmericanAirlines Arena will celebrate the best of artists and performers in Latin music today.

Already signed on are Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna.

For the fourth straight year, the concert event will be hosted by on-air personality Enrique Santos.

Past performers have included Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Camila Cabello, Juanes, Nicky Jam, J Balvin and Luis Fonsi.

Last year, Marc Anthony received iHeartRadio’s Corazon Latino award for his philanthropy.

“Every year we proudly host some of the most influential artists in Latin music and this year will be no different,” said Santos, also Chairman and Chief Creative Officer for iHeartLatino. “We are thrilled to welcome one of the most important young artists in Spanish Language Pop, Ozuna, as well as the acclaimed ‘Big Boss’ of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee and the world’s hottest entertainer and icon Jennifer Lopez.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Friday, Aug. 2 via Ticketmaster.com.

The star-studded event will videostream live exclusively on LiveXLive.com.

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.