Serena Williams just designed a dress that will look good on literally anybody.

Bring on that #hotgirlsummer.

Because Serena Williams has you covered with one piece of clothing.

You will look amazing, guaranteed.

OK, well it’s not guaranteed. But Williams is feeling pretty confident that her latest design, dubbed the Twist Front Dress, will appeal to women with all types of bodies.

We tend to agree with the tennis star about this creation, which Williams modeled in an Instagram video alongside six females who filled it out in, um, very different ways.

“We’re having a red-hot summer over @serena” read the caption.” I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY.”

Yep. There’s a statuesque beauty, another who is stout but super cute, and another who is totally curvalicious. We are loving this squad.

“No one in the world looks exactly the same,” says Williams in the clip. “We all are different people, we have different personalities, we have different traits. We all look different and we’ve got to bring our personalities out.”

The Twist Front Dress, $120, is completely sold out in red for the time being, but also comes in black, which is available in extra small and plus sizes.

