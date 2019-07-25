One Direction’s Liam Payne is going to be at Aventura Mall. Because he’s a model now

Yes, One Direction is still a thing.

Even though the boy band — formed in 2010, after Simon Cowell made them famous on “The X Factor” — is on an extended, um, hiatus. The band, made up of Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, has splintered with each member focusing on their own career, for now.

On Tuesday, UK’s Mirror Online published a salacious story called “Drugs, Meltdowns and ‘Gay Sex’ Rumors— How ‘Rivalry and Hatred’ Tore One Direction Apart” about what exactly drove the group to split.

However, Tomlinson knocked down the story in a Tweet, telling his 33 million followers that the piece was “a load of bull---” and “ unprovoked venom.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While the guys aren’t exactly putting out new music together, they have lives, OK?

As for Payne, he has managed to keep it super tight.

The photogenic Brit is brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, modeling for a capsule collection of bodywear, which includes T shirts, track jackets and sneakers.

“Fitting to Liam’s lifestyle, the pieces are perfect for everyday; clothes that, in Liam’s words, ‘take you from the plane to the festival in style,’” reads a release. “The overall look is equal parts incognito and unmistakable, fusing unique design elements like reflective tape trims and statement logo graphics with easy-to-wear silhouettes.”

With some luck, you may be able to meet Payne on Saturday, when he’ll appear at the HUGO store at Aventura Mall, starting at 6 p.m.

For my capsule collection with HUGO, I’m going to visit a new HUGO store in the Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida. Head to https://t.co/U6JUizIRfb to “Enter to Win” a chance for a meet & greet with me at the HUGO Pop Up shop this Saturday July 27th from 5-6pm #HUGOxLiamPayne pic.twitter.com/7b7yq1nx7K — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2019

With some even more luck, the 25 year old may even be showing off some of the clothes.

Unfortunately, because this is real life and organizers do not want a stampede, not all fans will get a meet and greet with the musician.

But you can enter an online contest at hugoboss.com/us/hugoxliam for a chance to get a selfie with the 1d fave at an exclusive pop up shop event at the store from 5 to 6 p.m.

The drawing is random. Good luck with that.