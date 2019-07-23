This ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ star has been through hell. Now she wants to help others.

Shay Johnson

Singer Shay Johnson wants to help bring attention to an all too common medical condition that only affects women.

The F word: Fibroids, benign uterine tumors that can grow and become extremely painful. Symptoms include cramping, bleeding between periods and frequent urination.

Back in March, the “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star said she had been diagnosed last year with four fibroids growing on her ovaries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“My menstrual went from six days to 14 days,” Johnson explained during a VH1 “Hot Seat” interview.

Johnson’s symptoms included blood clots “larger than the palm of her hand” and fainting spells due to anemia.

The singer, whose situation was so dire she had to have a blood transfusion, eventually turned to surgery to eradicate “the alien creature inside me.”

These days, the 35 year old is doing much better and has even begun dating again.

“It was the most painful, depressing experience ever,” she said, adding, “I went through it for a reason.”

On July 31, the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” castmate will be hosting an awareness seminar at Bar One Miami Beach, 520 West Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pal/costar Amara La Negra (who is dating Johnson’s brother, bachata singer EmJay) will be there to lend support, as will “Mob Wives” star Renee Graziano, radio personality Supa Cindy, along with a panel of medical professionals.

Johnson will be front and center to talk to attendees about her life changing health issues.

Her goal has turned from getting well to helping other women going through the same “hell.”

Tickets from $20 at Event Brite.