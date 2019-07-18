Rick Ross was in Miami filming his latest music video with Jordyn Woods. Wait, what?

Rick Ross

Khloe Kardashian fans, look away.

Because the woman who betrayed your trust is getting her moment in the sun.

Jordyn Woods, who famously smooched Kardashian’s man, Tristan Thompson, is the star of Rick Ross’ new video for a song from his latest, upcoming album, out Aug. 9. It’s the hotly anticipated sequel to the Liberty City native’s blowout 2006 album “Port of Miami.”

The 21-year-old embattled model (in showbiz circles, anyway) posted a few pictures on Instagram, looking relaxed on a yacht for the Wednesday shoot.

Ross also posted a picture of the two on what appears to be Biscayne Bay. The caption gushed about his “lovely” costar for the song, “Big Tyme.”

To his credit, Ross may not read the gossip rags or watch “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

If the legendary Miami rapper did, he would know that Kylie Jenner’s ex best friend/roomie was caught back in February kissing NBA star Thompson at a party while Khloe was away, tending to their baby, Tru.

After the requisite, incessant lashing from Internet trolls, Woods moved out of Khloe’s half sister’s home and appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” to tell her side of the story.

Khloe soon split with her baby daddy and Woods has been in semi hiding.

Well, she’s out now.

In Miami, of course.