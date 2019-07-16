Wilmer Valderrama stepped out with his new girlfriend in Miami — and fans have feelings

We are really sorry to burst your bubble, Lovatics.

But it doesn’t appear as if Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are getting back together anytime soon. If ever at all.

The “That 70s Show” star, 39, was seen looking pretty happy with his new(ish) girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, 28, while in town for Miami Swim Week.

UsWeekly reported that the two began “casually dating” back in May.

The “NCIS” star’s model girlfriend was strutting at various runway shows, and Valderrama was there to support her.

Speaking of support, the Miami born actor has been a rock for his ex, Lovato, who has had an extremely rough year. Last summer, the “Heart Attack” singer almost died from a heroin overdose at her L.A. area home.

During her lengthy hospital stay, Valderrama was said to have been one of the only people allowed to visit.

It’s unclear what, if anything, the former child star thinks about Valderrama’s current romantic situation. Around the July 4 holiday, Lovato announced on her Instagram Stories that she was taking an extended break from social media, telling her 73.1 million followers to “be kind.”

The 26 year old onetime Disney star’s last post was a tribute to her dog, Buddy, who recently died.

Could Pachelo be a rebound thing? A source told UsWeekly that the TV star and pop star and Demi still play large parts in each other’s lives.

“Wilmer is still wrapped up in Demi and that’s why they’ve always been so off and on and have continued their friendship as well as Wilmer’s relationship with Demi’s family,” an insider source told the celebrity magazine.

Lovato and Valderrama split in 2016 after six years of on and off dating.

She was last linked to her sober companion, clothing designer Henry Levy, back in December 2018. The two split in March after she entered treatment for the second time for mental health issues.

“Demi knows she will be battling her struggles for a very long time and wants to take precautionary measures when she feels the need to check in on her health,” a source told E! News at the time. “She never wants to get to a place where she was last year when she relapsed. Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health.”

Fans have mixed emotions. On his Instagram, under a picture of him innocently driving in Malibu, his followers took the opportunity to weigh in on his current status.

“Although I’m happy for you I sure hope posting all this stuff with @seaweanie doesn’t push Demi backwards,” wrote one. “You told her 1 day you loved her & the next with someone else. I’m just afraid she’s fragile & doesn’t need your relationship thrown in her face.”

“Seeing you with anyone other than Demi just breaks my heart. Anyone else feel this way?”

“You always going to look better with Demi.”