This famous DJ just announced his divorce. Now it seems he’s already moved on.

DJ Ruckus and Shanina Shaik Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Well, that was quick.

Miami’s DJ Ruckus was spotted out enjoying the fine summer weather Monday on the beach with a woman who looks a lot like his soon to be ex wife, Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik.

Ruckus, whose real name is Greg Andrews, appeared very, um, friendly with his companion, whom the Daily Mail identified as Italian model Ambra Gutierrez. Her last Instagram post sees her in Miami, posing for an artfully shot black and white photo for National Nude Day Sunday.

Ruckus, who is Lenny Kravitz’s cousin, was working various events for Miami Swim Week, which wrapped Sunday. He hit the tables for The House of Suntory’s Nu Wave opening event at Miami Beach Botanical Gardens, and also partied at Story nightclub later that night.

He “wasn’t with any female in particular,” a source told Page Six, which added he was “having a good time.”

Seems like this divorce was a long time coming, even though they’d only been married a year. The guy wasn’t ready for commitment, maybe?

Married in the Bahamas in April 2018, the now exes announced their separation “after careful thought and consideration” last month. The Aussie model filed paperwork July 2.

As for Andrews, the 35 year old has a date in the DJ booth at LIV nightclub Friday night.