Lil Wayne just walked off the stage in Virginia. So is he quitting the Blink 182 tour?

Want to see Lil Wayne and Blink 182 on tour?

You may be out of luck.

That boat look like it sailed Thursday night.

Several fans at their concert at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia Thursday night said that Lil Wayne performed a few songs, had a bit of a minor hissy fit about the crowd’s lack of response, then walked off the stage.





Entertainment website Uproxx Music Tweeted a video of the entertainer saying, “Please forgive me. This isn’t my swag. This may be my last night.

WAMU 88.5 reporter Jordan Pascale tweeted. about the incident: “I think Lil Wayne just quit the Blink 182 tour. (Yes, that’s the same show).” Played for like 20 mins.”

wow lil wayne quit the tour with blink-182



(via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/2VeyZccAPK — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) July 12, 2019

We have to admit Weezy hooking up with the “What’s My Age Again?” rockers are an interesting match-up, but Wayne assured fans the following day that he wasn’t going anywhere.

Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 12, 2019

“Yesterday was krazy!” wrote the hip hop legend, without going into specifics. “But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.”

Fans were still upset that he bailed so early and complained under the comments section.

“So do I get my money back or??”

“Because I went mainly for him, waited in the rain to get 4 songs which was supposed to be an hour?”

“I have been wanting to see Wayne since I was like 15 and got highly disappointed.”





Regardless, hold onto your tickets for their July 25 West Palm Beach show at Coral Sky Amphitheatre (we think). At least he’ll be back on his home turf.

