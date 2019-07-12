Beauty queen Olivia Culpo: Instagram is a lie

Olivia Culpo WireImage

Oliva Culpo has opened up about her feelings toward social media. Via (where else?) social media.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the beauty queen posted Thursday about her recent struggle with depression that she kept secret from her followers and fans until now.

The 27-year-old model, who will be honored Saturday night at Maxim’s Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, said that a few months ago she wasn’t feeling herself, and began drinking, smoking and unintentionally losing weight.

But the so called influencer managed to keep her inner turmoil hidden from the world.

“I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great,” Culpo wrote. “I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically.”





The 2012 Miss Universe winner does not say what led to her issues, which she seems to be overcoming now, but did experience a very public breakup with former Miami Dolphins player Danny Amendola last fall after pictures surfaced of him looking way friendly with CBS4 reporter Bianca Peters in Miami.

Culpo, who has also dated Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow, wants to help others with her admission.

“Instagram is everyone’s best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other’s worlds. Which is NOT true,” read the post.

The Rhode Island native hammered home the point that what you see on the Internet isn’t always real life.

“Social media can create a crazy amount of pressure to live up to an idealistic standard of perfection (which obviously doesn’t exist!),” Culpo concluded. “No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have.”



