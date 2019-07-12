News

Beauty queen Olivia Culpo: Instagram is a lie

Oliva Culpo has opened up about her feelings toward social media. Via (where else?) social media.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the beauty queen posted Thursday about her recent struggle with depression that she kept secret from her followers and fans until now.

The 27-year-old model, who will be honored Saturday night at Maxim’s Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, said that a few months ago she wasn’t feeling herself, and began drinking, smoking and unintentionally losing weight.

But the so called influencer managed to keep her inner turmoil hidden from the world.

“I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great,” Culpo wrote. “I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically.”

The 2012 Miss Universe winner does not say what led to her issues, which she seems to be overcoming now, but did experience a very public breakup with former Miami Dolphins player Danny Amendola last fall after pictures surfaced of him looking way friendly with CBS4 reporter Bianca Peters in Miami.

Looking at the difference between these two photos today, and thought it was important to share something with all of you. 2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn’t sleep, and couldn’t eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great. I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically. The feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it’s ok to not be ok. 1st photo is from the other day, and I am looking healthier. I have my appetite back and am treating my body correctly. We’re all too familiar with the “highlight REEL” of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it’s not always as amazing as it seems. I’m sharing this because 1. I want to emphasize what we already know: Instagram is everyone’s best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other’s worlds. Which is NOT true. We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs; good times and bad. We never really know what someone is going through, so it’s unfair to judge/compare. 2. I hope this helps others who might be going through a hard time and feeling like they need to “have it all together.” Social media can create a crazy amount of pressure to live up to an idealistic standard of “perfection” (which obviously doesn’t exist!). Hard times happen and the most important part is putting one foot in front of the other, knowing the moment will pass, and being patient with yourself. No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have. Our imperfections/hardships make us all perfectly relatable, taking this journey through life together. I think the more we understand how connected that makes all of us, the easier and more rewarding this life journey can be. Love you guys!!!!!!! ️️️

Culpo, who has also dated Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow, wants to help others with her admission.

“Instagram is everyone’s best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other’s worlds. Which is NOT true,” read the post.

The Rhode Island native hammered home the point that what you see on the Internet isn’t always real life.

“Social media can create a crazy amount of pressure to live up to an idealistic standard of perfection (which obviously doesn’t exist!),” Culpo concluded. “No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have.”

