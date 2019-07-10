It’s almost over: Lili Estefan’s divorce will be finalized in August

Lili Estefan

She’s been living her best single life for a while now.

And soon, Lili Estefan will be officially on the market again.





According to Miami Dade County court records, the “El Gordo y La Flaca” star’s divorce from businessman Lorenzo Luaces will soon be finalized.

A hearing for an uncontested dissolution of their marriage is scheduled for August. They have one minor daughter, model Lina, 17. Their other son, Lorenzo Jr., is 19.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Univision TV personality announced on her morning show back in September 2017 that she was splitting from Luaces after 25 years of marriage.

SHARE COPY LINK Un año después de anunciar la separación de su marido tras 28 años de casados, Lili Estefan confirmó que lo que acabó con su matrimonio fue una infidelidad de su marido.

The 52 year old Cuban native later revealed the reason for their nasty breakup: her hubby was caught by a paparazzo with another woman. The identity of the alleged mistress remains unknown.

Estefan added in the tell-all sit-down with Univision’s Tanya Cherry that she and Luaces bought the compromising shots to avoid the family any more embarrassment.

“Something had to be done,” she said at the time. “It had to be fixed.”