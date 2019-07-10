Leann Rimes just posted a bikini picture in Miami. So where’s her controversial tattoo?

Rimes

Leann Rimes mixed work with pleasure over the July 4 weekend.

The country singer had a show at the Miccosukee Resort on Independence Day, then joined hubby Eddie Cibrian for some fun in the sun.

Rimes ended up posting a picture of her and her man on Instagram with the caption, “Miami Days!” Both show off exercise-honed bodies in bathing suits. Although Rimes is in a bikini, part of her is covered up: The part of her anatomy that’s caused some controversy of late.

Her left arm.

The “How do I Live” singer recently got some ink, a new tattoo with the phrase, “god’s work.”

What her fans and non-fans took offense to was not the wording, but the fact that the “G” was not in upper case.

“It’s God. Not god. FYI,” critiqued one on her post.

“God is spelled with a capital G always. Maybe you should seek Him and He will let you know it is God,” wrote another.

“My God has a capital G,” read yet another post.

Well, apparently the music star’s god doesn’t, OK?

But why cover it up? Is she giving in to the haters?

Most comments were overall positive, saying what a nice couple the two were (despite the fact that they both broke up their marriages to be together).

Must have been God’s plan all along.