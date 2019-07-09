Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ‘more than just friends’? It sure looks like it.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

By the looks of it, the pop music world has a new couple du jour.

Get ready for .... Shamila.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are two of the hottest singers today and we couldn’t be happier for them.

No, really. This could mean some more cool collaborations are on the way. The two pals have worked together before on “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and most recently, “Señorita.” Though they claim they are just friends, the steamy, almost NSFW video (she plays a waitress, he plays her sexy customer) suggests otherwise.

Um, if they’re not intimate in real life, they both deserve an Oscar.





The ex-Fifth Harmony member and former model haven’t gone public, but don’t seem to be hiding their developing relationship. Various pics of them look way more than cozy have surfaced on every gossip site imaginable, including the biggest spy of them all, TMZ.





Over the weekend, paps got pics of them eating at a Hollywood diner sitting on the same side of the table, bodies close, giggling the way lovers do. Hours later, the stars were seen out and about holding hands and embracing.

“They aren’t putting any labels on what they are or are not right now because they have been friends for so long,” a source close to the situation told Hollywood Life. “They also can’t deny the attraction they have for each other and the genuine feelings of liking each other more than just friends.”

Last time we checked, Cabello, who was raised in Miami, was with dating coach Matthew Hussey. A check of his Instagram reveals no recent pics of the two. A cryptic post on June 26 may have told us all we need to know.

“Anyone can ride the wave of having a perfect hand,” he wrote. “Show me the real s--t of you taking bull---- life is throwing at you right now and making that your work of art.”

Mendes’ tour hits AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on July 28. What do you bet she decides to come home and see family that weekend?