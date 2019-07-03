Sorry, John Cusack fans. You won’t get a selfie with him at Florida Supercon, after all

John Cusack nació el 28 de junio de 1963, cumple 47 años.

Sorry, rabid John Cusack fans.

You won’t be seeing the Chicago born actor who most memorably personified teen angst in the classic as 1989’s “Say Anything,”





Last month, Cusack disappointed even his most loyal of followers with one Tweet. Well, a retweet, which has been since deleted.

Various social media users were able to capture a screenshot, though. The image was a cartoon of a giant hand with the Star of David on the arm squashing people underneath.

The quote, misattributed to Voltaire, read, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize,” said by Alaskan white supremacist Kevin Alfred Strom in his writings. Cusack wrote in his caption, “Follow the money.”

When people started freaking out by the seemingly anti Semitic post, Cusack quickly backpedaled, saying his Twitter had been hacked (or “got”) by a “bot.” In true Internet fashion, the reclusive star, 53, eventually apologized.

2 I mistakenly retweeted an alt right account I thought was agreeing With the horrible bombing of a hospital in Palestine - — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

“The use of the star, even if it depicts the state of Israel — committing human rights violations — when combined with anti Jewish tropes about power- is antisemitic & antisemitism has no place in any rational political dialogue.”

Welp, the damage is done, Lloyd Dobler lovers, who have fantasized about him holding a boombox over his head by their windows for 30 years.

To make matters worse, Cusack won’t be able to make things right with his local fans.

The “High Fidelity” star was scheduled to appear at Florida Supercon, which begins Thursday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, but won’t be coming, after all.

On May 31, about two weeks before the Tweet controversy, convention organizers announced on Facebook that the movie star had to cancel due to a “filming conflict.”

The post says that anyone who pre-purchased a photo op with him will be refunded.

“We will stand outside his house with a boombox until he can return at his next opportunity,” concluded the post with the iconic picture of him as his love-struck “Say Anything” character.

People were duly upset, as evidenced in the comments section.

“This is very sad news. I can’t believe it! Nothing can repair this mess.”

If you still are wanting to see your fallen idol in the flesh, all hope is not lost.

Cusack is still set to appear July 26 for a live conversation and screening of “Say Anything” at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets from $39 at Ticketmaster