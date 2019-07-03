Emilio and Gloria Estefan post sweet throwback pic in Paris from 42 years ago

Gloria y Emilio Estefan viajaron a Londres al estreno de ‘On Your Feet!’, el musical inspirado en sus vidas. Estefan Enterprises

They’ll always have Paris.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are currently in the romantic French capital, aka The City of Light, and by the looks of it, are having the time of their lives.

The longtime couple traveled to Europe to celebrate the opening of their biographical musical “On Your Feet!” in London.

“It was 42 years ago that we visited Paris,” read the caption on two photos comparing the couple then and now. The throwback pic is from 1977, the year before the Miami Sound Machine founders were married.

Then the producer, 66, joked, “What happened to my hair?”

Commenters were loving it.

“Your love is great and strong,” wrote one. “You both are example of a couple who have always managed to stay together, no matter what.”

“The city of love: Then and today!”

