‘My phone didn’t stop ringing’: Raul de Molina talks Chiquis Rivera wedding disaster

Raul de Molina

Raúl de Molina is fighting back.

The “El Gordo y La Flaca” host told People en Español that he wants to sue music producer Juan Rivera, who recently revealed his cellphone number to the world. (Well, the Internet).

Rivera, the brother of the late singer Jenni Rivera, was upset that the Univision show broadcast the invitation to the wedding of his niece Chiquis Rivera to singer Lorenzo Méndez Saturday in Pasadena, California.

A cameraman from the morning lifestyle program was allegedly manhandled outside the church, and it was all caught on video.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

You can see paparazzo Jorge Ortega get pushed by a security type, then while still on the ground, get kicked and spat on. Cops were called and three bodyguards from the wedding were arrested.

Singer Jenni Rivera’s brother Juan Rivera posted Raul de Molina’s private phone number on Instagram. Screenshot from Instagram

The photojournalist explained in an interview with “El Gordo” that he was just doing his job outside the venue, and a bodyguard came up to him and pushed him in the chest, then Ortega lost his balance and he fell, breaking his camera. Then suddenly, two guards were on top of him, attacking him.

Hours later, on his Instagram, with the handle @juanRiveramusic, there was a picture of de Molina along with his private number in huge font. The post has since been taken down.

The TV personality said his phone did not stop ringing after Rivera put his number out there. The Miami celebrity joked on his show Monday that he didn’t realize how many people loved him.





De Molina said he is getting support from his fans who ask why he even bothered to give the wedding any airtime at all, since Telemundo was given the exclusive.

“People ask me why do you keep covering this?” he told People. “If it were up to me, I would not have. We have given that family so much publicity and this is how he pays us back.”

He says that “El Gordo y La Flaca” has broadcast wedding invitations before, and it’s not illegal.





He revealed that he met with lawyers and filed a police report, and even contacted the FBI. The investigation is ongoing.

Rivera and her new husband took to Instagram to tell their side of the story.

“I don’t want to talk badly about the media but the [paparazzi] were very aggressive,” said the singer, adding, “I don’t want anyone to get hurt. It’s very sad.”