‘Where’s the ring?’ Porsha Williams just vacationed near Miami with her baby

Porsha Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

South Florida is a great place to be single, as Porsha Williams recently found out.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was recently down south for Father’s Day weekend, with the father of her child, hot dog magnate Dennis McKinley, nowhere in sight. Williams was flying solo with their baby daughter Pilar Jhena, who was born in March.

Though not known at the time, Williams and her fiancé had already stuck a fork in their relationship.

Page Six reports the two broke up over cheating (naturally). Rumor has it McKinley was making time with “WAGS Atlanta” star Sincerely Ward.

Whatever the reason, Williams wasted no time licking her wounds. She instead chose to chill out at the newly opened Costa Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, as per her Instagram.

Mom posed in a tight yellow dress and with the baby posed in front of the property’s lush pool.

“Finally got to take a much needed vacation with my family. Thank you for the all-new @costa_hollywood_beach_resort in Florida for making our stay so great! Perfect relaxing, destination for families or couples.”

Amazingly, the Bravo personality did not disable comments under her pics, despite the fact that she likely knew people would ask about her situation.

“Where’s Dennis?” asked one busybody. “Where’s the ring?”





“Single mother now I see,” wrote another.





“Y’all keep asking where Dennis is at,” advised a fan. “Go to his page.”

For Father’s Day, while his ex and child were sunning themselves, he posted a throwback pic of him holding “PJ” at the hospital.





His page recently also had a picture of his estranged baby mama, wishing her a Happy Birthday. Williams turned 38 on June 22.

Well, at least we know the exes are amicable. Right?

The show will now follow their coparenting path, added Page Six.