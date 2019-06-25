New Order is doing a residency in Miami Beach. Here’s how to get your tickets

New Order is back in a big way. And Miami, we’re on the benefiting end.

The New Wave cult fave band, behind such hits as “Ceremony,” “The Perfect Kiss” and “Bizarre Love Triangle,” is coming to the Fillmore for a four night “residency” in the new year.

They’ll be there on Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18.

It’s reportedly the first time in the U.S. that the iconic British band have ever done a multi-night residency such as this.

So far, the local residency shows are the only ones New Order have in North America.

The group (Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman) will be supporting a soon to be released live album, “∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes,” originally recorded in 2017 at the Manchester International festival.

Find out more about our Miami residency at @FillmoreMB, and available hotel packages here https://t.co/dUKNAO6LdU #NewOrderMiami pic.twitter.com/qFYCIN7rAq — New Order (@neworder) June 24, 2019

Diehard fans can also expect New Order to do their hottest forever hits, including the 1983 single “Blue Monday,” which is still played often on today’s radio stations and is the best-selling 12-inch single of all time.

We can hear it already: “How does it feel? To treat me like you do. When you’ve laid your hands upon me. And told me who you are.”

General admission tickets are $78.50 in advance and $85 day of show.

If you want to pull a four-nighter, general admission tickets are $62.50 per performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Fillmore box office during normal business hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and during show days).

Limited hotel packages will be available which include guaranteed pit access to four shows and a five night hotel stay in an as yet unnamed South Beach hotel. For more info on special combined hotel/ticket packages go to: www.newordermiami.com.