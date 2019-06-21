‘Two queens on one track’: Trina collabs with Nicki Minaj on ‘BAPS’

Nicki Minaj and Trina collaborate on ‘Baps,’ a song from Trina’s new album. Miami Herald Archives

Nicki Minaj and Trina have created a thing of beauty.

The two rap queens have collaborated yet again on a new song, “BAPS,” which is off of Trina’s sixth studio album “The One,” which dropped June 21.

Trina says the track stands for “Badass Pretty Sagittarius.”

The piano heavy tune references various fellow celebrities, including hip hoppers and athletes she has dated.

“This one is for French Montana, Tory Lanez and friends/ James Harden, and you too, Mr. [Kenyon] Martin,” raps the Liberty City local. “I curved y’all boys. No disrespect to y’all boys. Yeah, I curved y’all boys.”

(Translated: The Miami legend ghosted them, and probably with good reason.)

“BAPS” was already No. 2 on the Apple Music Rap Chart before it came out.

“The Baddest Bitch is back!!”

“Definitely about to be blasting Trina album when it comes out at midnight. I’m so ready.”

“Two queens on one track.”

Trina and Minaj have worked together on such songs as “5 Star (Remix),“ “Sex in Crazy Places” and “Dang A Lang.”

She told DJ Nessa Hot 97 she said it was “fun” recording the song with Minaj while the fellow hip hopper was in Miami, doing her last album, “Queen” last year.

“I thought the name was really cute and matched both of us,” said Trina.





For all you young people, “BAPS” also happens to be the name of a 1997 movie with Halle Berry, “Black American Princesses.”

We cannot wait to see the video with these two legends.

Minaj, meanwhile, is working on some new stuff as well, teasing that the video and song for her latest, “Megatron” which dropped at midnight.