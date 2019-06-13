Ultimate bad-ass Samuel L. Jackson gets fancy dinner in Miami after premiere of ‘Shaft’

Samuel L. Jackson attends the premiere of “Shaft,” at AMC Lincoln Square, Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Samuel L. Jackson in the house!

The movie star worked up an appetite on Wednesday night after walking the red carpet at the New World Center in support of his new movie “Shaft.”

The film, a sequel of the iconic 1971 movie, was screened as part of kickoff of the 2019 American Black Film Festival.

Tim Story (“Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man”) directs this all-new take on a legend, also starring Jessie T. Usher (TV’s “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Almost Christmas”), Regina Hall (“Girls Trip,” “Barbershop: The Next Cut”), and Richard Roundtree, the original John Shaft.

After the festivities, Jackson and a group headed to dinner at Upland Miami in South Beach.

The crew ordered signature menu favorites like the Char-Grilled Skirt Steak, Little Gem Salad, Wood-Roasted Beets, Wood Fired Florida Prawns, Drunken Hamachi, Tuna Crudo and Bucatini Cacio e Pepe.

Jackson was really living it up: He and his friends reportedly washed everything down with a fancy bottle of Legende Pauillac 12 wine.