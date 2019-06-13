‘I’m skinny as a needle’: Britney Spears suggests Miami bikini photos were doctored by paps

Britney Spears

The Internet is just mean.

Britney Spears should know that by now.

The beleaguered pop star has had a rough go of it lately and recently headed to Miami for some well needed R&R with her hunk of a boyfriend Sam Asghari.

But no sooner had Spears stepped into bikini and onto a yacht, fun time was over.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Paps snapped pics of the pop star looking like a normal human woman.

Some trolls came out in force on the Daily Mail story said she altered her own pics.

“The difference between her own photoshopped pictures and the paparazzi picture is shocking!” complained one. “She’s not fooling anyone.”

“The pics not taken by her (ie not filtered) are waaay less flattering,” complained another.

“Her belly is bloated,” summed up someone else.

The “Slumber Party” singer has always been a workout fiend, so in our opinion, she looked buff in those pics.





Regardless, Spears, who recently spent time in a mental health facility, wasn’t happy with the photos, so she decided to take to social media to question if they had been doctored.

The 37 year old seemed perturbed about the “fake” news she is seeing perpetrated (like someone else we know).

“No one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?’” she asked fans. “It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in. Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

In another post, she talks to followers wearing just low slung Daisy Dukes and a halter top.

Spears is talking about her haircut and new highlights, but looks as if she is sending a different message: Her stomach is flat and belly nonexistent.





The takeaway? You look fine, Brit. No go back and enjoy your hot man, and stay off the Web.



