Tiger Woods’ ex wife just showed off a big baby bump. So who’s the daddy?

Whoa, daddy.

Even veteran celebrity watchers were left a little surprised upon seeing pictures of Tiger Woods’ ex wife sporting a baby bump.

Rumor has it Elin Nordegren is single, so we’re left scratching our heads. Who’s the father?

RadarOnline was the first to post the pics, showing the 39 year old Swede in a black form fitting tank and leggings sidelines at her 10 year old son Charlie’s flag football game somewhere in South Florida.

The North Palm Beach resident’s belly was on full display, and she looks at least five months along.





The photos were reportedly snapped on Friday.

Radar says that the former nanny has been MIA of late, and did not name a man in her life.

“When Elin showed up, no one knew she was pregnant,” a source told the gossip site.

Nordegren’s former boyfriend is billionaire coal magnate Chris Cline, but that appears to have cooled.

Woods and his ex also share custody of 11-year-old daughter Sam.

They divorced in 2010 after six years of marriage shortly after the pro golfer’s rampant affairs (with everyone from strippers to Waffle House waitresses) came to light.

Nordegren’s social media gave no clue as her account is private.

Whoever the father is, a new baby should help close a chapter on the Woods’ ill fated marriage, that’s for sure.