Eva Longoria’s show ‘Grand Hotel’ premieres in Miami Beach. Expect more ‘secrets, lies and deception’

There was a lot of eye candy at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel Monday night as stars from two major ABC TV shows converged.

Cast members from “The Bachelorette” mixed in with those from “Grand Hotel,” to celebrate the night soap’s 10 p.m. premiere June 17.

“Grand Hotel” executive producer Eva Longoria showed up gleaming about baby Santiago, who turns 1 June 20.

“He’s almost walking,” said the actress in a sleek, one shouldered gown. “He’s just so much fun to be around.”

Also gushing about family was “Bachelorette” alum Ashley Hebert and her pick, husband JP Rosenbaum. The two settled in Miami about five years ago and are loving it.

“We hear other people complain about where they live and we have no complaints,” said Ashley, a pediatric dentist. “Miami is a great place to have kids, because there’s so much to do with them and the weather is so great.”

While they don’t have kids yet, Season 14’s couple Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are getting more serious. The two confirmed they had gotten a place together in San Diego California, and were busy dealing with furniture issues.





“We’ve been sleeping on an air mattress!” said Kufrin. “And so many boxes!”

The two added that no wedding date has been set yet, but they were looking into getting a four legged friend.

“I want a big dog, like a lab,” said Yrigoyen. “Something you can play with and mess around with.”

Also on the carpet: “Hotel” hotties such as Bryan Craig, who was born in Boca Raton and said he was happy to be back in his hometown.

“The Fontainebleau is such an iconic place and coming here always feels amazing,” said the former “General Hospital” star.

Aussie Lincoln Younes said he had great memories of shooting the “Grand Hotel’ pilot in Miami, which happened to occur during the Ultra music fest in 2018.

“My walls were throbbing and I lost some hearing!” Younes joked. “But it was a great time!”

Singer/actor Jencarlos Canela, who also costarred with Longoria in “Telenovela,” said he loved working with her.





“She’s not even like a boss, she’s a friend. She understands you and makes everything easy.”

Canela added that he’ll be starring in a new Netflix series “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”

“Fans will see a new side of me that they won’t expect,” he teased about his role as pro football player turned high school coach. “You’re gonna love it!”

Feliz Ramirez gave us a peek into what to expect the upcoming season.

“Secrets, lies and deception,” she said. “More so than last season. Some shockers and twists, too.”