Dwyane Wade is selling his designer clothes for charity. Here’s how you can get them

Miami Heat star, Dwyane Wade, sporting a tuxedo by Dsquared, makes an appearance on the red carpet during Wade’s World Foundation’s “Night on the Runwade,” event Thursday night, Sept. 26, 2013 at the Moore Building in the Design District. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Fact: Dwyane Wade is an amazing basketball player.

Another fact: He’s also a sharp dressed man, and even appeared in Vogue back in 2012 and hung out with editrex Anna Wintour at Fashion Week.

The dude’s got cred (hello, Night at the Runwade).

Now: Want some of his duds?

The retired NBA star is cleaning out his closet and selling 300 plus items on The RealReal for Father’s Day.

The sale will go live at 10 a.m June 11 and a portion of proceeds go to his Wade’s World Foundation.

His merch on the online luxury consignment boutique features such haute pieces as Gucci joggers,Yves Saint Saint Laurent kicks, Tom Ford shirts, graphic tees that say “Miami-Wade County” and more.

For Flash’s old Heat jerseys, you’ll have to look elsewhere, sorry.