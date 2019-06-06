DJ Khaled reportedly has a meltdown because his new album ‘Father of Asahd’ isn’t No. 1

DJ Khaled presents two Miami teens with $100,000 scholarships DJ Khaled presented two Miami high school students with scholarship before the Jay Z and Beyonce concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Aug. 31, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DJ Khaled presented two Miami high school students with scholarship before the Jay Z and Beyonce concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Aug. 31, 2018.

One of DJ Khaled’s many colorful catch phrases is “We the best!”

But the megaproducer can’t say that about his latest album, “Father of Asahd,” named in honor of his beloved 1 year old son. It features tracks with such megastars as Cardi B, Meek Mills and SZA.

And it’s apparently making the omnipresent rapper a little upset. Maybe more than a little.





According to Page Six, when Khaled heard from his label, Epic Records,that the album failed to debut at No. 1, he threw a tantrum in their offices.

“He stormed into Epic with an entourage,” a source told the NYC based media outlet. “He was angry and yelling. He threw a temper tantrum.”

A second source, an “industry insider” also chimed in about the star’s behavior.





“He was furious. There was some nasty stuff said. Publicly, he’s all about ‘positivity,’ but there is a mean side to him that people don’t see . . . He overhyped the record and blew it up as his biggest album ever.”

“FOA” did make the No. 2 spot (Tyler the Creator‘s “Igor” beat him on the Billboard 200 list), but as his fans know, Khaled prefers to be “da best.”

On Thursday, the 43 year old Miami resident posted a video of his index finger pointing straight up, like the number one. In the video he stands in front of his pool at his waterside mansion, silently showing off his gorgeous, million dollar view.

Despite his musical rankings (still holding this week at No. 2 just behind Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?”), seems he’s doing OK to us.

A request for comment from his rep went unanswered.



