The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl was hospitalized after boarding a plane in Fort Lauderdale

South Florida’s foul-mouthed Danielle Bregoli, aka ‘cash me ousside’ girl, became nationally famous after a 2016 appearance on ‘Dr. Phil.’

Danielle Bregoli wasn’t “cashing anyone outside” on Monday.

TMZ reports that the Boynton Beach upstart, who found almost instantaneous fame after an aggressive appearance on the “Dr Phil” show in 2016, was briefly hospitalized with stomach pain.

The gossip website says that the rapper known as Bhad Bhabie felt ill after boarding an L.A. bound flight at Fort Lauderdale International Airport and had to get off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sources close to Bregoli told TMZ she’s been suffering from stomach cramps for a few days, but that tests came back normal.

The 16 year old was told to go home and rest.

A social media user with the handle @akeady appears to be boarding with Bregoli and snapped a shot of the personality’s red hair at the checkpoint.

“I hope #bhadbhabie has a good time in LA because she was not happy at #FLL,” read the caption.

The person apparently did not realize that the teenager was ill.