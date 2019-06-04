After only two years, Aventura Mall’s Topshop store is closing. That means big sales

South Florida shoppers no longer have to account for shipping when they’re in the mood to snag threads from Topshop. The trendy UK retailer opened its first Florida location at Aventura on Nov. 20.

Less than two years after fast-fashion fans rejoiced at the opening of the only Topshop in Florida, the two-story mega store in Aventura Mall will close.

Sales at Topshop and Topman, the brand’s joint menswear store, began last week after Arcadia Group, the brand’s parent company, announced a plan to restructure after filing for bankruptcy. There is no official closing date as of now.

Topshop and Topman, which opened Nov. 20, 2017, was the brand’s 11th brick-and-mortar store in the U.S. and the only one in Florida. It was part of the mall’s expansion that included the return of Zara, a 93-foot tall slide and several bougie restaurants.

Now, black and red signs hanging from the ceiling read “STORE CLOSING SALE!”

Certain racks are on sale, including for up to 50 percent off, while the rest of the store is normal price. Customers can pay $6 for tube tops, $10 for a bikini and $30 for “mom jeans” that used to cost $80.





But don’t pull out your credit card just yet. The store is only accepting payments in cash. Paper signs that read “CASH ONLY” are taped on the store’s glass walls and at the cash registers. The store’s manager said the cash only policy “comes from corporate” and he did not know a reason as to why.

About 50 Arcadia Group brand stores are set to close, according to the BBC.

Topshop and Topman’s websites are advertising an up to 50 percent off summer sale while showing no signs of U.S. stores shutting down. Arcadia Group CEO Ian Grabiner blamed online competition and changing consumer habits as part of the company’s struggles, according to CNN.

“This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business,” Grabiner said in a statement.